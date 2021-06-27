Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 2: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The second matchday of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 is over. Today's competition between Group B and C concluded with 4 Unknown scoring 136 points with 68 kills to earn the pole position. Team Chaos jumped two places to secure second place with 42 kills and 111 points. Last Breath is sitting in third place with 37 kills and 106 points.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 2 map results

Team Elite, who started their FFPL journey today, dominated the day with three consecutive Booyahs. Team Elite ranked fourth with 101 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro League day 2

TSM.FTX Old Monk, who dealt with 5572 damage and recorded 19 kills, topped the MVP standings. Including taking 13 kills, Team Elite Pahadi inflicted more than 10k damage.

Free Fire City Pro League 2021 day 2 :

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer overall standings after day 2

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Last Breath with seven eliminations. Team Chaos and 4 Unknown secured second and third place with six and three kills, respectively

TSM.FTX secured a win in the second match, on Purgatory, with a whopping 15 frags, followed by Team D Esports and Team Elite with six and three frags, respectively. Old Monk from TSM took seven frags in the match.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by Team D Esports with nine frags. TSM FTX played passively to finish in third place with two kills. Team Elite and Survivor 4AM took four kills each.

Team Elite emerged victorious in the fourth match with 13 frags. TSM FTX showed aggressive gameplay to secure nine frags in the match. At the end of the fourth match, TSM was on top of the points table with 65 points followed by Team Elite on 60 points.

However, Team Elite replaced them by winning the fifth match with nine kills. TSM and LVL Iconic both eliminated nine enemies in the match.

Team Elite again won the sixth and final match of the day with eight frags, making it three consecutive Booyah's in a row. 4 Unknown showed aggressive gameplay to clinch 13 kill points in the match.

