Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 3: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The third day of the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 reached its conclusion as group A and C battled it out over six matches with Team Elite dominating the proceedings.

At the end of the day, Team Elite bagged a total of 46 kills and 99 points followed by Galaxy Racer with 67 points. TSM FTX grabbed 53 points on the day while Total Gaming scored 52 points.

In the overall points table, Team Elite dislodged 4 Unknown from pole position with 88 kills and 200 points while TSM FTX bagged second place with 61 kills and 141 points.

Fan-favorite S8UL and Total Gaming Esports achieved fifth and eleventh place respectively.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro League Summer day 3

Top of the MVP standings was TE Rop who dealt 5539 damage and recorded 16 kills, followed by his teammate Killer with 16.

Free Fire City Pro League 2021 Day 3 Match Standings:

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day overall standings standings after day 3

The first two matches, played on the map of Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by Team Elite with 10 and 12 eliminations respectively. Star player TE Iconic accrued five kills in the first match and four frags in the second.

Survivor 4 AM secured four kills in the first match while S8UL clinched second spot in the second match with six frags.

The third and fourth matches, played on the desert map of Kalahari and Bermuda, were won by Life Hackers with 13 kills and nine frags. Total Gaming secured second place in both matches with seven and six kills respectively.

The FFIC 2021 Champions Galaxy Racer displayed their class as they emerged victorious in their fifth match with nine frags.

Team Elite once again showed their consistency by securing second place with seven eliminations, with GR Maryx bagging the MVP award.

Galaxy Racer, in keeping with the theme, won the sixth and final match of the day with 13 frags whereas Aman bagged the MVP title. Meanwhile, Team Elite delivered another solid display to clinch second spot with seven frags.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 3( Group A & C ) overall standings

Day 4 Match Schedule:- Group A vs Group B at 6:00 PM IST

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalhari

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul