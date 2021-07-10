Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 5: Overall standings, top 5 players, highlights, and more

The fifth day of the Free Fire Pro League Summer came to an end today. After an enthralling display of skill and game sense by the 12 competing teams from group B and C, Team Elite emerged at the top of the points table with 77 points and 37 kills.

In the overall standings, Team Elite held onto the pole with 277 points, while 4 Unknown came second with 269 points. With 212 points, Team Chaos took third place.

Top 5 players after Free Fire Pro League day 5

Killer from Team Elite led the kill leaderboard with 38 kills and 13,693 damage to his name. Oldmonk from TSM FTX was in second spot in this list with 37 kills and 14,683 damage followed by Deadsoul from 4 Unknown with 35 kills and 16,672 damage.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Day 5 :

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer overall standings after day 5

The first match played on the map of Bermuda was won by 4 Unknown with eight kills. TSM FTX secured second place with eight frags. Godlike was eliminated early but managed to grab five important kills.

Team Elite won the second match played on Purgatory, scoring 12 frags, followed by Team 4 Unknown, which scored nine frags.

TSM-FTX emerged victorious in the third match on Kalahari with 12 kills where OldMonk and JayYT took seven and four kills respectively. Team Chaos eliminated six enemies.

The fourth match was won once again by 4 Unknown with 11 kills, this time in Bermuda. DeadSoul took six kills in the match. Team Elite secured second place with six frags.

The fifth match was won again by Team Elite with 13 kills where their star players Pahadi and Killer each took five frags. With four frags, Survivor 4 AM secured second place.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 5 overall standings

Since Survivor 4 AM played passively, they won the day's sixth and final match with two frags. Overpowered Boys played aggressively to grab 10 kills in the match, while Team D Esports also took seven frags.

The group stages end on Sunday, and we'll find out which 12 teams advance to the Free Fire Pro League Summer Grand Finals.

