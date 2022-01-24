Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Grand Finals teams revealed 

The Group Stages of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter have officially concluded. Every team played 24 matches in this three-week-long group stage, at the end of which the top 12 advanced to the finals while the remaining six have been eliminated.

The Grand finals will take place on Sunday, January 30, where these 12 finalists will play a total of six matches to decide the champion. Teams have been awarded a certain set of headstart points based on their rankings in the group stages.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League total ranking (Image via Garena)

Qualified teams and headstart points for the Free Fire Pro League Grand Finals

Listed below are the 12 squads that qualified for the finals:

Revenant Esports - 14 points Chemin Esports - 12 points Nigma Galaxy - 10 points Team Insane Esports - 10 points Total Gaming Esports - 8 points Team Chaos - 6 points KM Brotherhood - 6 points GodLike Esports - 4 points TSM- 4 points Aura Gaming - 2 points Assassin Army - 2 points PVS Gaming - 0 points

Revenant Esports which signed the roster of Head Hunters, topped the group stages with 263 points. For the first place spot, they had a neck-and-neck fight with Chemin Esports who finally had to settle for second place with 251 points. The addition of Golden has proved to be beneficial for Nigma Galaxy as they came in third.

FFIC Fall 2021 champion Orangutan Elite had a horrific tournament as they were eliminated in the group stages. They had to settle for 14th place and will now have to wait for FFIC Spring 2022 to show their mettle. Desi Gamers who have been in fine form, also had a bad tournament as they ended up being eliminated.

A humungous prize pool of 35 Lakhs INR will be up for grabs in the FFPL finals. The winner will take home 15 Lakhs INR while the runners-up will get 7.5 Lakhs INR. The finals will be streamed on Free Fire India Esports' Youtube channel at 6:00 PM IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi