"No team is tougher than ours in Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Winter": Aasim Usama of Revenant Esports

Revenant Esports, one of the renowned esports organizations, surprised players with their newly-introduced Free Fire roster. The organization's CEO Rohit Jagasia was quite excited to expand into more battle royale territories.

Aasim Usama is one of the players on the brand-new Free Fire roster, and plays the role of Supporter and Grenadier. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Aasim talks about his esports journey and believes that Revenant Esports will win the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Winter.

Aasim Usama's take on Free Fire and its esports scene

Q. Hello Aasim! Tell us about your journey in the gaming world.

Aasim: My journey in the esports world has been great. I always wanted to become an esports athlete!

Q. Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the mobile gaming world. What do you think contributed to its immense popularity?

Aasim: Free Fire is a popular game all around the world and I am sure that it will become even more famous in the future. Free Fire has also won the Esports Awards 2021 in the "Esports Mobile Game of the Year" category for two consecutive years.

Q. Since Free Fire has a wide range of characters and pets. Which of them do you like to play with the most?

Aasim: I like to play with Alvaro and Beaston. Currently, I consider them to be the most powerful character-pet combinations in Free Fire.

Q. Revenant Esports is one of the most famous esports organizations in India. What do you most look forward to being part of their Free Fire roster?

Aasim: It will be amazing to play under the banner of Revenant Esports and I am really looking forward to it.

Q. You were part of Team Head Hunters before you joined Revenant Esports. What are you going to miss most about Head Hunters?

Aasim: There is nothing to miss about Head Hunters since the roster is the same as before. For us, only our team name has been changed.

Q. You were awarded the title of “Rising Star of the Week” in the Qualcomm Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series Week 2. How did it feel to take part in the Free Fire Pro Series? What were your key takeaways?

Aasim: It was awesome! I became the “Rising Star of the Week” in the Qualcomm Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 because of my team’s contribution.

Q. How is the Free Fire Roster of Revenant Esports preparing for the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Winter?

Aasim: We are preparing for the competition. This time we are sure that we will be the Champions of the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Winter.

Q. Since there are many popular Free Fire teams in the Indian esports scene, which team do you consider to be your toughest competitor?

Aasim: I don't think any team is tougher than ours.

Q. Before taking part in tournaments, what are a few of the key areas that you focus on?

Aasim: Before participating in any tournament, we always work on our previous mistakes.

Q. What is your message to Free Fire gamers striving to establish themselves in the professional gaming world?

Aasim: Keep grinding if you want to achieve anything. Don't invest too much time in Free Fire because it is not good for your mental health.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee