Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter will take place on the 30 January, 2022.

The three-week-long group stages were topped by Revenant Esports, followed by Chemin Esports. The competition was so fierce that FFIC 2021 Fall champions Orangutan Elite and Desi Gamers couldn't even qualify for the finals.

Teams have been awarded headstart points based on their standings in the group stages. Group stage topper Revenant received 14 headstart points while the 12th-ranked PVS Gaming had no headstart points.

Teams qualified teams for Free Fire Pro League Winter Grand Finals

1. Revenant Esports

2. Chemin Esports

3. Nigma Galaxy

4. Team Insane Esports

5. Total Gaming Esports

6. Team Chaos

7. KM Brotherhood

8. GodLike Esports

9. TSM

10. Aura Gaming

11. Assassin Army

12. PVS Gaming

The top six teams of the finals will get direct entry to the group stages of FFIC 2022 Spring while the 7th-12th ranked teams will advance to closed qualifiers. Orangutan Elite and Desi Gamers will have to qualify via the open qualifiers. Meanwhile, Total Gaming, who was crowned champion of the FFPL 2021 Summer, will look to retain their title.

The tournament finals feature a total of six matches where each map (Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari) will be played twice.

Prize Pool Distribution

The FFPL boasts a humungous prizepool of INR 35 lakh where the winner will take home INR 15 lakh.

1st Place (Winner): ₹15,00,000

2nd Place: ₹7,50,000

3rd Place: ₹3,50,000

4th Place: ₹2,50,000

5th Place: ₹2,00,000

6th Place: ₹1,20,000

7th Place: ₹1,00,000

8th Place: ₹80,000

9th Place: ₹60,000

10th Place: ₹40,000

11th Place: ₹30,000

12th Place: ₹20,000

Where to watch and viewers rewards

The tournament will be streamed on Free Fire Esports India's Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:00 pm IST. Once the stream touches 300k viewers, fans will get three vouchers, at 400k, they can choose between Spirit Fox or Battle Fox, and finally, at 500k, fans can choose one of Spirit Fox, Flame AK gun, Wiggle Walk emote, or Otho.

The finals are set to be a spectacle as teams do everything in their power to win the tournament.

