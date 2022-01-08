Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League day 1: Overall standings, Chemin Esports emerges table toppers 

The league stages of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter started today, with Group A and B battling it out. Eighteen teams are competing (12 invited, 6 qualified) for the 12 spots in the grand finals of 35 lakh prize pool FFPL 2021.

At the end of day 1, Chemin Esports topped the points table with 39 kills and 82 points. TSM finished second with 24 kills and 67 points despite not taking any booyah. With 22 kills and 66 points, underdog team Zero Degree took two booyah's to finish third. Fan-favorite Orangutan Elite had a poor start as they finished the day in last place with 24 points.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter league Day 1 standings

League Day 1 overall standings of Free Fire Pro League Winter (Image via Garena)

The opening match, played on the traditional Bermuda map, was won by the underdog side Assasins Army with eight eliminations. Still, they could not maintain their position and finished sixth in the overall standings.

Chemin Esports went berserk to claim the win in the day's second match with 15 frags Nigma Galaxy played passively to grab the second spot with two frags.

Aura Gaming won the third match on the Kalahari desert map with seven frags, followed by Chemin Esports with eight kills. They finished eighth in overall rankings due to early exits in the other five games.

Highlights of the FFPL league day 1 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The fourth and fifth match of the day was won by Zero Degree with seven and six kills, respectively. TSM showed good gameplay in both the matches to claim podium finishes with four frags each.

SuryaBhai Gaming won the final match with six kills, propelling them to seventh place overall. Nigma Galaxy and Godlike both showed balanced gameplay to grab seven frags each.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tomorrow Group C will battle Group B for the next six matches, where teams like Desi Gamers and defending champions Total Gaming Esports will start their FFPL journey.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar