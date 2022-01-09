Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second day of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter has just concluded and fans have a lot to take in. Chemin Esports has maintained their lead as they accumulated 66 points in the six matches played today. This takes their overall points tally to 148.

Godlike jumped up three places to claim second place with 108 points. Underdog team KM Brotherhood showed an impressive display of skill to secure the third spot. Revenant Esports, that recently signed the roster of Head Hunters, impressed everyone with their balanced and consistent gameplay. They grabbed 72 points in the six matches played.

Fan-favorite Total Gaming had a decent day, accumulating 43 points, whereas Desi Gamers had a less than ideal day, dropping them to the last position.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter league Day 2 overview

FFPL League overall standings after day 2 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Godlike started the day with a nine-frag win where their IGL Nivesh was the MVP of the match. Revenant Esports came in second with eight frags total.

PVS Gaming claimed their booyah in the second match of the day with eight frags. Godlike and Revenant once again showed their class by taking five frags each in this game.

The third match was won by Team Insane Esports with eight frags to their name. SuryaBhai Gaming showcased some aggressive gameplay to grab 11 kills in the match.

After three good matches, Revenant finally crossed the line to win the fourth match with nine kills. Revenant Raja was crowned MVP of the match for his four frag contribution.

The fifth match was claimed by Aura Gaming with seven frags. The addition of Taneja to their Free Fire roster has added an extra spark to their team which seems to have reinvigorated them.

The sixth match, which was played on the desert map, was won by another underdog in the form of Team Tycoons with 10 kills. Chemin Esports continued their golden run to secure second place with eight frags.

Highlights of the League day 2 (Image via Garena Free Fire )

On Day 3, groups C and A will go toe-to-toe. Total Gaming and Orangutan Elite will square off, making for an exciting clash that fans do not want to miss.

Edited by Danyal Arabi