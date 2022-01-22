Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League day 5: Overall standings 

The last week of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter group stages have commenced. Six matches were played across three maps between groups B and C. This also means that group B has played all 24 of its matches.

At the end of the day, Chemin Esports is still leading the overall points table with 115 kills and 251 points. KM Brotherhood had a fantastic day and they made a huge jump to reach the second rank with 225 points.

Revenant Esports had six matches left but delivered a dogged display to finish in third place with 215 points. Desi Gamers also had a good outing, but ended up in 17th place with only 110 points.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Day 5 standings

Total standings of Free Fire Pro League Winter after day 5

The opening match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Chemin Esports with eight eliminations. However, it was Revenant Esports that topped the points table with 13 kills.

Total Gaming Esports went berserk to claim the second match of the day with 14 frags, where Delete was the MVP after posting six frags on his own. KMBH didn't win the match but raked in 10 frag points.

Aura Gaming played safely to win the third match with three frags. KMBH and PVS were both eliminated early but managed to grab six kills each.

The fourth match of the day was won by Revenant Esports with nine kills, where Viper was named MVP. KMBH and PVS again showed consistent prowess to secure second and third place with six and five frags respectively.

KMBH finally managed to grab a booyah in the fifth match with six frags. Desi Gamers came second with 10 frags that put them on top of the match table. PVS were back in the top three, thanks to their seven frags.

The final match of the day was once again won by Aura Gaming with 14 kills. Desi Gamers finished second with eight frags while GodLike came third with four kills.

Highlights of the day 5 (Image via Garena)

Tomorrow, Group A will battle Group C for one last time to decide the overall league rankings. Orangutan Elite, Desi Gamers, and Total Gaming will have to bring their best to qualify for the finals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul