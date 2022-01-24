Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League: Overall standings, top 12 teams qualify for finals

The League Stages of Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter have finally concluded with the top 12 teams qualifying for the finals. Orangutan Elite has been eliminated from the tournament in shocking fashion. Apart from them, Desi Gamers and Zero Degree have also been eliminated from the tournament.

At the end of the group stages, Revenant Esports topped the points table with 117 kills and 263 points. Following them in second place is Chemin Esports with 251 points while Nigma Galaxy secured third place with 242 points.

Total Gaming made a comeback to secure fifth place, while TSM and PVS Gaming also qualified at ninth and 12th place, respectively.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Day 6 overview

FF Pro League Winter League stage overall ranking (Image via Garena)

The first match of the sixth day was claimed by Total Gaming Esports with 12 kills where new addition Dragogrg was the MVP for his eight-kill contribution. Team Chaos played well to secure the second spot with nine frags.

Nigma Galaxy claimed the second match with six frags. Team Chaos once again showed great gameplay to secure second place with eight frags.

The third match was won by Team Insane Esports with nine frags. For the third consecutive match, Team Chaos came in second place.

Revenant Esports claimed booyah in the fourth match of the day with five kills. Team Insane showed balanced gameplay to secure second place with nine kills.

The fifth match was again won by Total Gaming Esports with eight frags where Delete was MVP for his six frags. They were followed by Desi Gamers and Orangutan Elite with four and five kills, respectively.

The final match of the group stages was finally won by Team Chaos with eight frags. With their consistency, they accumulated 80 points on the day, which is just short of Total Gaming's 81 points on day 6 of the Pro League.

Qualified teams for the Grand Finals

FFPL 2021 Finals teams (Image via Garena)

The top 12 teams to qualify for the Grand Finals, according to their league standings, are:

Revenant Esports Chemin Esports Nigma Galaxy Team Insane Esports Total Gaming Esports Team Chaos KM Brotherhood Godlike Esports TSM FTX Aura Gaming Esports Assassin's Army Esports PVS Gaming Esports

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter will take place on January 30, 2022. Fans can watch the Finals live on Free Fire's official channels from 6:00 PM onwards.

