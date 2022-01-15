Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Day 3 overall standings

The second week of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter got underway today. Group C and A battled it out fiercely over six matches, at the end of which TSM dislodged Chemin Esports from the top spot.

TSM accumulated a whopping 86 points, which took them to first place with a cumulative total of 154. Chemin Esports didn't play today but slipped to second place with 148 points. Revenant Esports didn't win any matches today but they managed to grab third place, while Total Gaming had an average day as they managed to grab eighth place.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Day 3 overview

Total ranking of Free Fire Pro League Winter League after day 3

The first two matches were won by TSM with nine and 10 kills respectively. Old Monk and Mr. Jay were MVPs in the first and second matches respectively.

The third match played on Kalahari was won by Desi Gamers with 11 kills. Team Chaos were eliminated early but they managed to grab six frags. Despite their win, Desi Gamers are ranked last.

At the end of Match 3, TSM climbed to second place in the overall standings by only playing nine matches. The top spot, however, was still occupied by Chemin Esports.

Orangutan Elite played passively to win the fourth match with only two kills. Total Gaming topped the points table with eight frags.

Team Chaos came out on top in the fifth match of the day with six kills. TSM and Total Gaming once again showed consistent gameplay to grab six kills each.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Nigma Galaxy with 13 kills. Revenant Esports and Team Chaos trailed them in second and third places, with eight and seven frags respectively.

Free Fire Pro League Winter League day 3 highlights (Image via Garena)

Tomorrow, Group A and B will lock horns one final time. The matchup between TSM and Chemin promises to be an interesting watch.

