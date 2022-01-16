Free Fire Pro League Winter League day 4 overall standings 

The second week of Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter is over. Group A and B battled it out over six matches, at the end of which Chemin Esports reclaimed their first spot with 98 kills and 208 points. They are also the only team to cross the 200 point mark.

Nigma Galaxy showed immense growth to grab the second spot with 185 points. GodLike Esports also had a very good day as they managed to secure third place with 182 points.

After a superb day 3, TSM failed to imitate their performance and slipped to fourth place. Fan-favorite Orangutan Elite managed to sneak into the top 12.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Day 4 overview

Total standings of FFPL Winter League after week 2 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The first two matches of the day played on Bermuda and Purgatory were won by GodLike Esports with seven and eight frags respectively. GodLike was the best team today as they accumulated 74 points in six matches.

Orangutan Elite grabbed booyah in the third match of the day with 10 kills where Killer alone took six and was adjudged the MVP. GodLike secured second place with three frags.

Team Chaos won the fourth match of the day with eight frags, followed by Assassin Army and SuryaBhai Gaming with six and four eliminations respectively.

The fifth match played on Purgatory was won by Chemin Esports with a whopping 15 kills, where Swastik was the MVP for his six kills.

The final match of the week was won by Brotherhood with 10 kills. Nigma Galaxy and Assassin Army came second and third with seven and six kills respectively.

Highlights of the FFPL day 4 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The final week of the FFPL league stages will start on January 22, with groups B and C battling it out. The top 12 teams from the league stages will move to the finals, while the rest will be eliminated from the tournament.

Edited by R. Elahi