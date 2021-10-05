Free Fire Pro Series League Stage Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the final week of Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series concluded just now. It was a very successful day for Elite as they got 45 kills and 79 points. Second place went to Desi Gamers with 78 points. Total Gaming had a bad day, scoring only 19 points.

The top two teams in the overall rankings remained the same. TSG dropped to fourth in the standings while Team Elite jumped to third. Fans' favorite Total Gaming is now sixteenth in the rankings, putting them in danger.

Free Fire Pro Series Week 3 Day 2

Free Fire Pro Series League Stage overall standings after day week 3 day 2 (Image via Snapdragon)

The first match played between Group B and D was won by PVS Gaming. They eliminated 12 enemies, with Ecoeco taking five kills. Desi Gamers Shonty took the team to second place with four frags.

In the second match Group A vs C battled each other, 4 Unknown came out on top with 11 frags. Their high ground advantage helped them eliminate Evil Army and Enigma Gaming in the final circle. Radhe Thakur was named MVP for his seven frags.

Bottom six teams from League Stage will be eliminated from Free Fire Pro Series (Image via Snapdragon)

The third match was played between Group B and D. Team Elite took advantage of the circle and claimed the Booyah. They took nine kills while second-place team Desi Gamers eliminated eight enemies. Team Elite Killer was MVP for his fice kill contribution.

Koushik's grenade at the right moment helped Chemin Esports win the match. Head Hunters came in second with eight frags, while TSM rounded out the top three with six kills.

Nemesis came out on top in the fifth match with seven frags. Enigma Gaming played well to secure second place with nine frags.

Team D Esports won the sixth and final match of the day with eight frags. They eliminated LVL Iconic in the last circle, who took 12 frags.

Pro squad of the week 3 day 2 (Image via Snapdragon)

Pro squad player of the day

1) PVS Gaming Loverboy

2) Enigma Chillu

3) 4 Unknown Radhe Thakur

4) Desi Gamers Insane

Amitwala of Team D Esports was voted the "People's Choice Superstar of the Day" with 56 percent of the vote.

As the group stages come to an end tomorrow, the bottom-ranked (7th to 18th) teams will have one last chance to make it to the Free Fire Pro Series finals.

