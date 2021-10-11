Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The first day of the Wild Card stage of Free Fire Pro Series kicked off today, October 11. In this round,12 teams from the League Stage will have one more shot at reaching the Grand Finals.

The opening day belonged to Chemin Esports, who took two Booyah's and scored 137 points in total. While Desi Gamers didn't get any Booyahs, they came in second with 125 points.

PVS Gaming also had a good day and took third with 118 points. TSM FTX and Total Gaming had a below-par day, and remain in the eighth and 10th spots, respectively.

Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card Day 1: Match results and standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card Day 1 (Image via Snapdragon)

In the first match of the day, Team Nemesis won, with Mindgamer taking home the MVP award. The Desi Gamers played well to take 11 frags, but they were late to the final zone, and were eliminated.

The second match played on the desert map of Kalahari was won by AFF Esports with six frags. As it turned out, MVP AFF Kanishq took the win in a 1v1 match against TSM Amadron.

UG Empire emerged on top in the third match with 12 frags, followed by Raven Esports and Chemin Esports. MVP Prince had five frags in the match.

Chemin Esports won the fourth and sixth matches of the day, both played in the desert map of Kalahari, with six and 10 kills, respectively.

PVS won the fifth match with 14 frags. It was Yogi who won the MVP award for his five frags and more than 3200 HP damage.

PVS Yogi was the MVP of Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card Day 1 (Image via Snapdragon)

Top five Free Fire players of Day 1:

1) PVS Yogi -14 kills

2) CES Koushik - 12 kills

3) CES Adam - 11 kills

4) DG Ignite - 10 kills

5) Team D Amitwala - 10 kills

With 66 per cent of the vote, Total Gaming's Delete was the People's Choice Superstar of the Day.

Free Fire Pro Squad of the Day:

1) Desi Gamer Ignite

2) PVS Yogi

3) CES Koushik

4) Raven Sai Shankar

