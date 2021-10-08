Free Fire Pro Series Wildcard: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch 

Following three weeks of League Stage Play-in of the Free Fire Pro Series, stage two of the tournament, i.e. Wildcard, will begin on 11 October. The tournament is being organized by leading mobile-chipmaker, Qualcomm, and will have a prize pool of INR 30 Lakhs.

Format of the Free Fire Pro Series wildcard:-

A total of 12 teams relegated from the League Stage will participate in the three-day Wildcard round for a chance to qualify for the finals. Six teams will then reach the Grand Finals.

In the Grand Finals, a total of 12 teams (top six teams from the League Stage and top six teams from the Wild Card Stage) will take part. The event will be held over the course of two days (23-24 October), and the teams will contend with each other for the title and the massive prize pool.

Six teams have already secured their spots for the finals. They are:-

1) Blind Esports

2) 4 Unknown

3) TSG Army

4) Team Elite

5) LVL-ICONIC

6) Head Hunters

Blind Esports (whose roster was acquired by Godlike) finished near a whopping 700 points in the League stages, which is incredibly good. Despite a sluggish start, 4 Unknown pulled it together and finished second, while TSG Army surprised everyone by coming third.

Participating teams in the Wildcard Stage of the Free Fire Pro Series:-

1. PVS Gaming

2. UG Mania

3. Chemin Esports

4. Desi Gamers

5. Team D Esports

6. Evil Army

7. Total Gaming eSports

8. TSM FTX

9. TEAM CHAOS

10. Ankush Free Fire Esports

11. Nemesis

12. Raven Esports

The Wildcard phase will begin after the Play-ins of the Free Fire India Championship 2021, which will be a challenge for many teams.

The focus of attention will be on Total Gaming, which did not have the best of group stages. Nonetheless, they are doing well and are stronger than ever with the addition of Delete.

Top 6 teams from the Wildcard Stage will qualify for Free Fire Pro Series Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

This will be a time of redemption for PVS Gaming, which missed out on a Finals spot by a few points. While seasoned teams such as Desi Gamers and TSM would also be able to qualify for the Finals if they could rectify their mistake.

Livestreaming of the tournament will begin at 6:00 PM from 11 October on Snapdragon Conquest's YouTube channel.

