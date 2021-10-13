Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card Day 2: Overall standings, pro squad, and more

The Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series saw the second day of its Wild Card stage come to a conclusion. A total of 301 points put Chemin Esports atop the overall points table. Suffice to say, they delivered a way better performance than yesterday.

Overall standings of Free Fire Pro Series wild Card after day 2

The relegation of Desi Gamers to third place saw PVS Gaming leap to second spot. Coupled with that, it was a day of comebacks as TSM and Total Gaming persevered to finish fourth and sixth, respectively.

Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card Day 2: Match results

Day 2 Overall standings of Free Fire Pro Series wild Card

Chemin Sports won the first match with a whopping 14 frags. Having secured nine kills, Koushik duly bagged the MVP award. On the other hand, Team Nemesis played cautiously to secure second place with four frags.

Retaining their momentum, Chemin Esporst won the second match as well. Playing on the desert map of Kalahari, the team clinched victory with eight frags. However, PVS Gaming topped the match standings with a staggering 18 frags of their own. Coupled with that, CES Adam secured the MVP award with five frags.

The third match saw PVS Gaming retain the top spot with 11 frags, followed by TSM and Chemin Esports. With a total of four frags, PVS Ecoeco bagged the MVP title.

Team Nemesis finally clinched first place in the day's fourth match. They eliminated Chemin Esports in the final battle to claim the Booyah.

The fifth match saw all three teams embroiled in a chaotic dogfight, with PVS Gaming taking the win. Ecoeco bagged the MVP award once again.

However, the final match delivered a surprise as Total Gaming came to the fore. The team clinched a hard-fought victory with Mafiabala winning MVP honors. However, PVS Gaming delivered another superb performance and secured the top spot.

Bala, from Total Gaming, was voted the People's Choice Superstar of the Day, having garnered 79 percent of the vote.

Pro Squad of the Free Fire Pro Series wild Card day 2

Free Fire Pro Squad of the Day:

1) PVS Loverboy

2) CES Ashustar

3) PVS Eco Eco

4) TG Delete

With only six matches left at this stage, it will be interesting to see how the top six teams fare against the bottom half.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul