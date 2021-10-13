Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card day 3: Overall standings, pro squad and more

The Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card stage concluded today with the top six teams moving on to the finals. As the overall points table showcases, PVS Gaming topped the standings with 115 kills and 434 points. Chemin Esports finished second with 390 points, down from first spot last night. Not too far behind, Total Gaming rose three spots to finish third.

Despite being in fourth place until yesterday, TSM FTX lost out due to their poor performance in today's fixtures. With that being said, the team finished in eighth spot. Team Chaos and AFF Esports have also been eliminated from the tournament.

Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card day 3

Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card overall standings (image via snapdragon)

The first match witnessed a 4v4 between UG Mania and AFF Esports, with the former coming out on top with eight frags. With his five-kill haul, UG Golden bagged the MVP award.

The second match was a tense affair, as Raven Esports' cautious approach garnered them victory. Their six frags were enough to get the job done. AFF Esports clinched the second spot while Total Gaming made do with third.

In the third match, Desi Gamers came to the fore with four frags. The team played passively until the final round before eliminating Total Gaming's Mafiabla and UG Mania's Kunal. Their swift approach in the final stages was enough to clinch victory.

With nine frags in the fourth match, UG Mania repeated their triumph from earlier in the day. Kunal Jr. won MVP honors for his performance. A 131-point effort from UG Mania and their two booyahs clinched them the third spot.

Total Gaming won the fifth match with an impressive total of nine frags. Owing to his brilliant efforts, Mafia bagged the MVP award. Team D Esports followed them in second while Chemin grabbed third place. Total Gaming's impressive haul of 149 points was the day's best score.

Wildcard's final match saw Desi Gamers emerge as the winner. With 11 frags, they eliminated an in-form PVS Gaming, who had 10 skill points in the game. Having said that, the table toppers had another good outing as they accrued 143 points without any booyahs.

Suffice to say, the day witnessed exhilarating Free Fire performances from all teams.

Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals teams

Teams Qualified from wild card for Grand Finals

1. PVS Gaming

2. Chemin Esports

3. Total Gaming

4. Desi Gamers

5. UG Mania

6. Team D Esports

Free Fire Pro Squad of the Day

1. UG Golden 18

2. Total Gaming Bala

3. PVS Eco Eco

4. Team D Roshan

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul