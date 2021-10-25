Free Fire Pro Series: Winning team, prize pool distribution, pro squad, and more

The Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series concluded Sunday, October 24, with the TSG Army winning the champions title. The two-day finals were an engaging contest, and TSG Army surprised everyone with their performance.

Underdog Team D Esports also showed excellent performance and finished behind TSG in second place. BLIND Esports, who were also League Stage winners, came third without any booyahs.

The Pro Series featured a massive prize pool of 30 lakh INR, of which the champions, TSG Army, took home 10 lakh INR. The first and second runners-up, Team D Esports and BLIND Esports, were awarded 5 lakh INR and 2.5 lakh INR, respectively.

Free Fire Pro Series Finals overall standings (Image via Snapdragon)

Prize pool distribution for Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series

Here is how the Free Fire Pro Series prize pool was distributed:

1st Place (Winner) - ₹10,00,000 - TSG Army

2nd Place (Runners-up) - ₹5,00,000 - Team D Esports

3rd Place - ₹2,50,000 - Blind Esports

4th Place - ₹2,00,000 - PVS Gaming

5th Place - ₹1,80,000 - Team Elite

6th Place - ₹1,50,000 - 4 Unknown

7th Place - ₹1,20,000 - Desi Gamers

8th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Head Hunters

9th Place - ₹80,000 - Chemin Esports

10th Place - ₹70,000 - LVL Iconic

11th Place - ₹60,000 - Total Gaming Esports

12th Place - ₹50,000 - UG Mania

13th Place - ₹25,000 - AFF Esports

14th Place - ₹25,000 - TSM FTX

15th Place - ₹25,000 - Nemesis

16th Place - ₹25,000 - Raven Esports

17th Place - ₹25,000 - Team Chaos

18th Place - ₹25,000 - Evil Army

19th Place - ₹15,000 - Enigma Gaming

20th Place - ₹15,000 - Blood Bashers

21st Place - ₹15,000 - Life Hackers

22nd Place - ₹15,000 - Godlike

23rd Place - ₹15,000 - Never Broke Again

24th Place - ₹15,000 - Team Mayhem

TSM and Team Chaos had a bad tournament and couldn't even qualify for the finals. Total Gaming also had horror finals as they finished second last in the finals.

Free Fire Pro Series Pro Squad

Pro Squad of Free Fire Pro Series (Image via Snapdragon)

Here are the Free Fire Pro Series Pro Squad players:

1) TSG-OJASVI

2) TSG-SASUKE

3) TE-KILLER

4) 4UN-RADHETKR

This tournament marks the conclusion of the second Qualcomm Snapdragon event of the year. 4 Unknown won the Conquest Free Fire Open Season 1, which was held earlier this year. The contest had a prize pool of 50 lakhs INR.

Following the completion of the Grand Finals, the prize money will be awarded within ninety working days as per the tournament's rulebook.

