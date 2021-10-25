Free Fire Pro Series: Winning team, prize pool distribution, pro squad, and more

The Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series concluded Sunday, October 24, with the TSG Army winning the champions title. The two-day finals were an engaging contest, and TSG Army surprised everyone with their performance.
Underdog Team D Esports also showed excellent performance and finished behind TSG in second place. BLIND Esports, who were also League Stage winners, came third without any booyahs.
The Pro Series featured a massive prize pool of 30 lakh INR, of which the champions, TSG Army, took home 10 lakh INR. The first and second runners-up, Team D Esports and BLIND Esports, were awarded 5 lakh INR and 2.5 lakh INR, respectively.
Prize pool distribution for Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series
Here is how the Free Fire Pro Series prize pool was distributed:
- 1st Place (Winner) - ₹10,00,000 - TSG Army
- 2nd Place (Runners-up) - ₹5,00,000 - Team D Esports
- 3rd Place - ₹2,50,000 - Blind Esports
- 4th Place - ₹2,00,000 - PVS Gaming
- 5th Place - ₹1,80,000 - Team Elite
- 6th Place - ₹1,50,000 - 4 Unknown
- 7th Place - ₹1,20,000 - Desi Gamers
- 8th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Head Hunters
- 9th Place - ₹80,000 - Chemin Esports
- 10th Place - ₹70,000 - LVL Iconic
- 11th Place - ₹60,000 - Total Gaming Esports
- 12th Place - ₹50,000 - UG Mania
- 13th Place - ₹25,000 - AFF Esports
- 14th Place - ₹25,000 - TSM FTX
- 15th Place - ₹25,000 - Nemesis
- 16th Place - ₹25,000 - Raven Esports
- 17th Place - ₹25,000 - Team Chaos
- 18th Place - ₹25,000 - Evil Army
- 19th Place - ₹15,000 - Enigma Gaming
- 20th Place - ₹15,000 - Blood Bashers
- 21st Place - ₹15,000 - Life Hackers
- 22nd Place - ₹15,000 - Godlike
- 23rd Place - ₹15,000 - Never Broke Again
- 24th Place - ₹15,000 - Team Mayhem
TSM and Team Chaos had a bad tournament and couldn't even qualify for the finals. Total Gaming also had horror finals as they finished second last in the finals.
Free Fire Pro Series Pro Squad
Here are the Free Fire Pro Series Pro Squad players:
1) TSG-OJASVI
2) TSG-SASUKE
3) TE-KILLER
4) 4UN-RADHETKR
This tournament marks the conclusion of the second Qualcomm Snapdragon event of the year. 4 Unknown won the Conquest Free Fire Open Season 1, which was held earlier this year. The contest had a prize pool of 50 lakhs INR.
Following the completion of the Grand Finals, the prize money will be awarded within ninety working days as per the tournament's rulebook.