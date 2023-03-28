Free Fire Ramadan Token Tower event leaked

Token Tower is among the many Luck Royales that Garena introduces in Free Fire. Within this particular event, users have to spin and get a number of tokens to receive the exclusive rewards offered by the developers. Popular data miner, Smart Clown, recently leaked an upcoming Token Tower that will be added as part of the Ramadan celebrations in the game.

This event will feature two unique gun skins and a katana skin as its primary rewards, and individuals will have to acquire special Moon Tokens to receive them. More details about the upcoming Free Fire Ramadan Token Tower event are offered below.

New Ramadan-themed Token Tower Free Fire event leaked

The Token Tower will be made available in the near future (Image via Garena)

The Token Tower event will be Ramadan-themed, with the main exclusive rewards being Katana - Emerald Power, Vector - Hawk Wing, and M1887 - Eagle Gaze. As previously stated, Moon Tokens are what players must acquire through spins to receive specific skins.

The requirements for the various rewards of the Free Fire Ramadan-themed Token Tower event are as follows:

1x Moon Token: Katana – Emerald Power

2x Moon Tokens: Vector – Hawk Wing

Range: ‘+’

Reload Speed: ‘-’

Movement Speed: ‘+’

3x Moon Tokens: M1887 – Eagle Gaze

Rate of Fire: ‘+’

Reload Speed: ‘++’

Movement Speed: ‘-’

The requirements are cumulative, meaning players need to obtain three Moon Tokens to unlock all three skins in Free Fire. This process can cost players a few thousand diamonds.

By obtaining the two gun skins, Vector – Hawk Wing and M1887 – Eagle Gaze, players can not only improve their weapons' visual aspects but also their attributes, making them more potent. On the other hand, the Katana skin only enhances the weapon's appearance.

It's important to note that the data miner did not specify the server or the event's release date. As these items are only leaks and haven't been confirmed by the developers, players should take them with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more details.

However, Smart Clown has a track record of accurate leaks, so it's highly likely that the above items will be made available in the game.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so users from the country must avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they are free to engage in the MAX version of the game since it is not prohibited within the nation.

