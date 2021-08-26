Free Fire Ranked Season 22 end date, time and Season 23 details

The two most popular game types accessible to players in Free Fire are battle royale and clash squad. Aside from that, the developers frequently release game modes that are only available for a short duration.

Both modes have a ranking system, with Bronze being the lowest tier and Grandmaster the highest. Every few months, these ranks are reset, and players need to begin their grind to the higher tier.

Free Fire Ranked Season 22 end date and time

Ranked Season 22 will end on 27 August 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire Ranked Season 22 is slated to end on 27 August 2021. Based on previous season cycles, it is likely that the current season will end around 12.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). After this, users will not be able to play ranked matches until the commencement of the new season.

Users will receive the Season Rewards based on their rank (Image via Free Fire)

As Free Fire Ranked Season 22 ends, players will receive Season Rewards based on the highest rank achieved by them.

The ranks will reset based on the player's performance (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, their ranks will reset based on their performance in the existing season.

Players finishing between Bronze 1 and 3 (Between 1,000 and 1,300 points) will reset to Bronze 1 (1,000 points).

Players finishing between Silver 1 and 3 (Between 1,301 and 1,600 points) will reset to Bronze 2 (1,175 points).

Players finishing between Gold 1 and 4 (Between 1,601 and 2,100 points) will reset to Silver 1 (1,350 points).

Players finishing between Platinum 1 and 4 (Between 2,101 and 2,600 points) will reset to Silver 2 (1,500 points).

Players finishing between Diamond 1 and 4 (Between 2,600 and 3,200 points) will reset to Gold 1 (1,650 points).

Players finishing in the Heroic or above (3,200+) will reset to Gold 2 (1,750 points).

Therefore, users who wish to push their rank can start as soon as the current ranked season ends.

Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start date and time

Free Fire Ranked Season 23 will go live on 27 August 2021. Like the previous few seasons, it is expected to go live at about 2.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Some of the rewards for the upcoming season have been leaked. Users can watch the video above to know more about them.

