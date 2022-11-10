Free Fire redeem codes today (10 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and pets

Free Fire players can acquire free in-game items through various means, one of which is using redeem codes.

To make it easier for players to use redeem codes, the developers of the game have created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site. Players can use redeem codes on the website to get the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (10 November 2022)

Players can use the redeem codes below to earn free gloo wall skins and pets:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not function for some players as a result of their unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

A step-by-step guide to using redeem codes

Follow the steps outlined below to make use of Free Fire redeem codes and acquire free items in the game:

Step 1: Use any web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. This link will also take you to the website.

Step 2: Once you reach the Rewards Redemption Site, log in using the platform linked to your FF ID. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the options available on the website.

If you are playing the game with a guest account, you won't be able to use redeem codes. You must link the account to any of the platforms mentioned above to become eligible for the redemption procedure.

After visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, you may use any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have logged in successfully, you will see a text box where you can enter a redeem code. Make sure you enter a valid redeem code without making any mistakes.

Upon inputting the required redeem code, hit the 'Confirm' button to finish the process(Image via Garena)

Step 4: After entering the redeem code, click on the "Confirm" button. A pop-up window will display the redemption status.

If the redemption is successful, open Free Fire on your device and claim the rewards from the mail section of the game. The rewards are usually sent immediately, but it can sometimes take up to 24 hours for them to arrive.

Disclaimer: Due to the Free Fire ban in India, gamers should not play the title or even download it on their devices. However, since the government did not put the MAX version of the battle royale title on the list of banned applications, it can still be played.

