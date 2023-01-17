Free Fire redeem codes today (17 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes are highly searched for since they offer free rewards to the community. Garena releases these particular bonuses on special occasions via livestreams or social media handles of the game.
Each code released consists of 12 to 16 characters and can be redeemed via the Rewards Redemption Site. However, before redeeming, gamers must be aware that redeem codes have a short validity period, and the developers impose server limitations.
Upon successful redemption, Garena will send the rewards to users via their in-game mail within 24 hours.
Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and vouchers (17 January 2023)
The codes below offer players a range of skins and vouchers in the battle royale title:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF119MB3PFA5
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF10617KGUF9
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF1164XNJZ2V
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
Note: Due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the codes stated below may or may not function for all players.
Process to use redeem codes via Rewards Redemption Site
Those interested in using the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You may even take this link directly to the dedicated site to use the redeem code.
Step 2: Press the button with the required login option to sign in to your Free Fire account. This step is essential, and you cannot use the redeem code without signing in to your account.
Six login options are offered on this particular website:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Since guest accounts cannot be utilized, you must link them to any of these platforms. Once they get connected, you can use the Free Fire redeem codes.
Step 3: After the login, your next task is to insert the required redeem code into the text field on the screen. It would be best to be careful and not make any errors while inserting the codes.
Step 4: As the final step, you must hit the Confirm button, which appears beneath the text field. A dialog box will emerge displaying the status of the redemption.
Step 5: If the process is successful, you will receive the rewards via the in-game mail. Claim the items and then equip them to show them off to everyone.
Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed limitations, players in India should not play Free Fire or even download it on their devices. The MAX version of the game, on the other hand, may still be played.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.