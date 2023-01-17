Free Fire redeem codes today (17 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes are highly searched for since they offer free rewards to the community. Garena releases these particular bonuses on special occasions via livestreams or social media handles of the game.

Each code released consists of 12 to 16 characters and can be redeemed via the Rewards Redemption Site. However, before redeeming, gamers must be aware that redeem codes have a short validity period, and the developers impose server limitations.

Upon successful redemption, Garena will send the rewards to users via their in-game mail within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and vouchers (17 January 2023)

The codes below offer players a range of skins and vouchers in the battle royale title:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

2FG94YCW9VMV

Note: Due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the codes stated below may or may not function for all players.

Process to use redeem codes via Rewards Redemption Site

Those interested in using the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You may even take this link directly to the dedicated site to use the redeem code.

Step 2: Press the button with the required login option to sign in to your Free Fire account. This step is essential, and you cannot use the redeem code without signing in to your account.

With six options being available on the website, you must use the required one (Image via Garena)

Six login options are offered on this particular website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts cannot be utilized, you must link them to any of these platforms. Once they get connected, you can use the Free Fire redeem codes.

Step 3: After the login, your next task is to insert the required redeem code into the text field on the screen. It would be best to be careful and not make any errors while inserting the codes.

Insert the necessary redeem code inside the text field that appears on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the final step, you must hit the Confirm button, which appears beneath the text field. A dialog box will emerge displaying the status of the redemption.

Step 5: If the process is successful, you will receive the rewards via the in-game mail. Claim the items and then equip them to show them off to everyone.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed limitations, players in India should not play Free Fire or even download it on their devices. The MAX version of the game, on the other hand, may still be played.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

