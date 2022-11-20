Free Fire redeem codes today (20 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and gloo wall skins

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire has become one of the main ways for players to get free rewards. The fact that these codes don't require any additional work makes them pretty popular, and people always search for the latest codes.

You can get a wide array of rewards through redeem codes, ranging from pets, emotes, and bundles to diamonds. The codes, however, only work on a specific server (for which they are released) and expire after a limited period.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and gloo wall skins (20 November)

The Free Fire redeem codes for emotes, and gloo wall skins are listed below:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The various redeem codes stated above may or may not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server limitations.

How to use utilize redeem codes

You can use the aforementioned Free Fire codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site of the game. The following section contains a rundown of the steps that you must follow to redeem a code:

Step 1: You can start the procedure by going to the official Rewards Redemption Site, which you can find at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Once you reach the website, you must sign in using the platform associated with your ID within the game. Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID are the numerous login options that can be utilized.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and employ any one of the log in options offered (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes will not be usable with guest accounts. For such accounts to be eligible, you need to connect them to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: You may copy and paste the Free Fire redeem code into the designated text field on the screen. It is preferred to copy and paste since manually typing could lead to a typing error.

Upon inputting the necessary redeem code, you can tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, click the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption procedure for the code you entered. A dialog box will appear on the screen informing you of the redemption status.

If the code's redemption is successful, Garena will send the different items within 24 hours. You can subsequently redeem the various rewards by going to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

Meanwhile, failure due to server constraints or expiration means you cannot use that specific code. If this happens, you will have to wait for the new codes to be provided.

Disclaimer: Players from India shouldn't download or play Free Fire on their devices due to restrictions imposed by the government. Meanwhile, since FF MAX wasn't banned, gamers can continue to play it on their devices.

