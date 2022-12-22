Free Fire redeem codes today (22 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and characters

Garena regularly releases new cosmetic items for Free Fire players through events, Luck Royales, and codes. If players want to get their hands on exclusive in-game items, they will usually have to spend diamonds, the game's premium currency.
Since most users can't afford to spend real money on diamonds, free alternatives like redeem codes are popular among F2P (free-to-play) players. Redeem codes are special codes that individuals can use on the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site to receive free rewards. Each code is 12 or 16 characters long and can include both numbers and alphabets.
Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and characters (22 December 2022)
Here are the latest Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and characters:
Skins
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF10617KGUF9
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF119MB3PFA5
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF11HHGCGK3B
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not work due to expiry or server restrictions.
Instructions on how to use Free Fire redeem codes
After obtaining a working code, all you have to do is enter it on the official Rewards Redemption Site. The steps below will walk you through the process:
Step 1: Use any web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. Sign in using the platform connected to your FF account.
The developers have offered six login options:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 2: Once you log in, a text box will appear on the screen, and you can enter the redeem code here. Try to avoid making errors while typing out the redeem code.
Step 3: You can complete the process by clicking on the 'Confirm' button below the text box. The rewards will be sent to you via the in-game mail if the redemption is successful.
It's important to note that the Rewards Redemption Site doesn't accept guest accounts. As a result, those with guest accounts will have to link them to one of the platforms listed above. They can do this from the in-game settings.
Furthermore, you won't be able to claim the reward if the code’s redemption fails due to expiration or server limitations. Your only option will be to wait for new codes to be made available.
Disclaimer: Due to limitations enforced by the government, Indian gamers are advised against downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices. They can instead play the game’s MAX version since it wasn't on the list of banned apps.
