Free Fire redeem codes today (22 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and characters

Garena regularly releases new cosmetic items for Free Fire players through events, Luck Royales, and codes. If players want to get their hands on exclusive in-game items, they will usually have to spend diamonds, the game's premium currency.

Since most users can't afford to spend real money on diamonds, free alternatives like redeem codes are popular among F2P (free-to-play) players. Redeem codes are special codes that individuals can use on the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site to receive free rewards. Each code is 12 or 16 characters long and can include both numbers and alphabets.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and characters (22 December 2022)

Here are the latest Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and characters:

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

MCPTFNXZF4TA

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11HHGCGK3B

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not work due to expiry or server restrictions.

Instructions on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

After obtaining a working code, all you have to do is enter it on the official Rewards Redemption Site. The steps below will walk you through the process:

Step 1: Use any web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. Sign in using the platform connected to your FF account.

The developers have offered six login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Use any one of the six log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you log in, a text box will appear on the screen, and you can enter the redeem code here. Try to avoid making errors while typing out the redeem code.

Step 3: You can complete the process by clicking on the 'Confirm' button below the text box. The rewards will be sent to you via the in-game mail if the redemption is successful.

Hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

It's important to note that the Rewards Redemption Site doesn't accept guest accounts. As a result, those with guest accounts will have to link them to one of the platforms listed above. They can do this from the in-game settings.

Furthermore, you won't be able to claim the reward if the code’s redemption fails due to expiration or server limitations. Your only option will be to wait for new codes to be made available.

Disclaimer: Due to limitations enforced by the government, Indian gamers are advised against downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices. They can instead play the game’s MAX version since it wasn't on the list of banned apps.

