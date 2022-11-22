Diamonds, which serve as Free Fire's premium currency, are required for most in-game transactions. However, despite their desire for unique cosmetics, many players lack the financial means to purchase diamonds in the battle royale title.

In response, such users have shown great interest in finding free methods to get Free Fire rewards. One of the most effective options available to them is using redeem codes, which are made available regularly by the developers themselves.

Once individuals get their hands on an active redeem code, they may visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the necessary procedures to get the rewards in their accounts. The following section lists a few redemption codes.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and pets (November 22, 2022)

Here are a few redeem codes for free characters and pets:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: The above-listed redeem codes may not work for all users due to unclear expirations and server limitations.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are easy to use and can be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site. To utilize the codes provided above, you may follow these procedures:

Step 1: To get started, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site using any browser on your mobile device. Alternatively, you can click on the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

After visiting the website, you may use any one of the login options available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you arrive on the website, you will be required to sign in. Make use of the platform linked to your FF ID in-game.

The login options on the Rewards Redemption Site include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: After completing the login process, enter the required redemption code into the text field on the screen. Enter the code carefully and without making any typos.

Insert the necessary redeem code and then press the "Confirm" option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, hit the 'Confirm' button to finalize the redemption process. A pop-up box will then be displayed on the screen, indicating whether or not the code was successfully redeemed.

Step 5: If the process ends positively, you can open the game and visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. Generally, items get sent within 24 hours.

Remember that guest accounts are not allowed on the Rewards Redemption Site. Consequently, you will have to link the guest accounts to make them eligible for redemption. You can do the same by heading to the in-game settings.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and users from the country should not download or play it. However, they may still play FF MAX because it was not included in the list of banned applications.

