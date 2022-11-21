Free Fire redeem codes today (November 21, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free vouchers and room cards

It is possible to customize the overall visual experience of Free Fire by acquiring skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. However, diamonds, the game's primary currency, must be spent to get different premium in-game items.

With diamond purchases out of reach for free-to-play users, redeem codes are among the finest alternatives. Garena frequently makes these codes available, and they consist of 12 or 16 characters that comprise both numbers and letters.

Developers have also designed a website called Rewards Redemption Site to facilitate the use of the various redeem codes. Gamers may go there and complete the necessary procedures to receive the rewards straight into their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes to get vouchers and room cards (November 21, 2022)

Here are the redeem codes to earn vouchers and room cards:

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Room cards

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

Please refer to the following detailed steps if you are unfamiliar with using FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. You can also access the website by clicking on this link.

After heading to the Rewards Redemption Site, you should sign in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As part of the next step, you may sign in to the specific website via the platform associated with your FF ID. A total of six options are available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Due to the fact that guest accounts cannot use redeem codes, you will have to link such accounts to any one of the platforms to make them eligible to use the codes. The linking process can be done by visiting the in-game settings.

Step 3: You must now insert any redeem code inside the text field that appears. It is best to copy and paste the code to avoid typing mistakes.

You may input the relevant code in the text box and click on the "Confirm" option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The redemption may then be finished by hitting the “Confirm” button. After you do so, a pop-up box will show up, informing you of the redemption status.

If the procedure succeeds, you can open Free Fire on your mobile device and head to the in-game mail section to claim the different rewards. In most cases, items from the redeem code are sent immediately. However, it may take up to 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Players in India should refrain from installing or even using Free Fire due to the government's prohibition on the game. Nonetheless, gamers may still use the MAX version since it wasn't on the list of suspended applications.

