Free Fire redeem codes today (23 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

Free Fire players constantly seek new redeem codes as they offer a wide variety of in-game rewards at no cost.

Players can obtain characters, emotes, skins, and even diamonds through the use of redeem codes. Those who have a valid redeem code can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards associated with it.

However, it should be noted that each redeem code has an expiration date, after which it ceases to work. A server restriction is also usually in place, which means a redeem code can only be used by players on the server for which it was released.

Free Fire redeem codes (23 November 2022)

Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and gun skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

Note: The redeem codes above may not work for all players due to server limitations and unknown expiration dates.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

The following steps describe how you can use Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site using a web browser of your preference. Clicking on this link will also take you to the website.

You should sign in using any one of the platforms after you have reached the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using one of the platforms available on the website. The platform you use must be linked to your in-game ID.

You can choose from the following platforms on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Code redemption on the Rewards Redemption Site is unavailable to guest accounts. Therefore, if you own a guest account, you will have to link it to any of the platforms listed above. You can do so by heading to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter a Free Fire redeem code into the text field on the screen. While you can always type the redeem code manually, copying and pasting it is the best way to avoid errors.

Tap on the "Confirm" button after entering the necessary redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the redeem code has been entered without errors, you can hit the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box will appear, informing you whether the redeem code has been successfully used. If everything goes right, Garena will deliver the rewards to you within 24 hours. You can claim them from the in-game mail.

Disclaimer: In light of the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, players in India should not play the game or even download it on their devices. However, they can still play FF MAX since it is not among the banned applications.

