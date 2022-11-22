What is Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshot rate, YouTube earnings, and more

Rohit Dhotre, aka Daddy Calling, is a well-known content creator in the Indian Free Fire scene and has a large fan following. His YouTube channel currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.48 million, with his videos having over 104 million views.

Daddy Calling also has 72.7k Instagram followers.

What are Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Daddy Calling’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 194095234, and his ID level is 82. He is the leader of the DADDY guild, whose Guild ID is 3895499.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Heroic in the game’s Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Daddy Calling's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has played 1672 solo matches in Free Fire MAX, securing 559 Booyahs and recording a win rate of 33.43%. He has bagged 6215 kills and 1507 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 24.25%.

The content creator has also appeared in 1699 duo matches and racked up 339 victories, translating to a win rate of 19.95%. With 4245 eliminations and 965 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.12 and a headshot percentage of 22.73%.

Daddy Calling has participated in 18367 squad matches and has won on 5532 occasions, leading to a win rate of 30.11%. He has registered 56226 frags and 11134 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.38 and a headshot percentage of 19.80%.

BR Ranked

Daddy Calling's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has featured in 145 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, winning 53 for a win rate of 36.55%. He has accumulated 715 kills and 175 headshots, making his K/D ratio 7.77 and his headshot percentage 24.48%.

CS Career

Daddy Calling's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has engaged in 7418 Clash Squad matches and has 4381 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 59.06%. He has 34111 eliminations and 12927 headshots for a KDA of 1.71 and a headshot percentage of 37.90%.

Note: Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (22 November 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Daddy Calling’s YouTube earnings

Here are the details about Daddy Calling's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Per the official Social Blade website, Daddy Calling’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $138 and $2.2k. On the other hand, the content creator’s yearly income reportedly ranges from $1.7k to $26.5k.

Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel was posted in April 2021. The content creator has regularly posted videos since then. He also recently started posting YouTube Shorts.

There are currently 369 videos on Daddy Calling’s channel, with the most-watched one having 19 million views.

Over the last 30 days, the content creator has acquired 552.961k views on his YouTube channel. However, his subscriber count hasn’t changed in the same period.

