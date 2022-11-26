Free Fire redeem codes today (26 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and vouchers

Free Fire players can use redeem codes released by the title's developers to get access to exclusive in-game items like characters, emotes, skins, and even diamonds. Since these items are given away free of cost, redeem codes have become a lifeline for those who cannot afford to spend real money on the battle royale game.

To use redeem codes, players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site, the official portal that Garena created for the redemption procedure. However, there are two things they must consider before using a redeem code: its expiration date and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (26 November 2022)

The following redeem codes can be used to get free diamonds and vouchers:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

2FG94YCW9VMV

Note: Due to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates, these redeem codes may not work for all gamers.

Guide on how to use redeem codes

If you don't know how to use Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, you can follow these instructions:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site using your preferred web browser. You can also head to the website using the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

After you reach Rewards Redemption Site, utilize any one of the login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using any of these platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. However, you must use the platform that is linked to your in-game account.

The Rewards Redemption Site does not allow guest accounts to use redeem codes. If you have a guest account, you should head to the in-game settings and link it to become eligible to use redeem codes on the website.

Once you have entered the redeem code, tap on the "Confirm" option on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a Free Fire redeem code in the text field. Once you have done so without any errors, click on the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box will appear, confirming the success or failure of the redemption process.

Head over to the in-game mail section and then claim the different rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If you've done everything right, the redemption will be confirmed. You can then claim the rewards of the redeem code by visiting the in-game mail section.

Garena usually sends rewards immediately, but it can sometimes take 24 hours for them to arrive.

Disclaimer: Gamers in India shouldn't play Free Fire or even download it due to restrictions imposed on the battle royale title by the government. However, FF MAX is still playable since it is not on the list of restricted applications.

