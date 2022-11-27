Free Fire redeem codes today (27 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

For those who cannot afford diamonds in Free Fire, there is a constant quest to find free ways to earn rewards. Luckily, they have several alternatives, with redeem codes emerging among the most prominent ones.

Garena has released several unique redeem codes for the various servers over the years, rewarding players with incentives such as skins, room cards, and more. Individuals with an active redemption code should go to the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain the rewards.

It's important to note that gamers must act quickly to claim the different redeem codes since they expire after a certain period.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and room cards (27 November 2022)

The codes to get free gun skins and room cards are as follows:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Room cards

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates, the above codes may or may not work. Also, the codes are tied to specific servers, so users can only use the codes made available for their servers.

Steps for using Free Fire redeem codes

If you are not familiar with the process of using the redeem codes, you may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: To begin, open any web browser and go to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. Click here to access the website.

You must log in after reaching the Rewards Redemption Site on your device (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You need to then log in using any one of the platforms. It is essential to employ the option that is linked to your FF ID. The options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts cannot redeem codes, and you must link them to any one of the platforms to make them eligible. To connect your account, go to the settings page in-game.

Step 3: Next, you must enter the required redeem code into the text field without making any typing errors.

Insert the necessary Free Fire redeem code and then hit "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The redemption can finally be concluded by clicking the "Confirm" option. A dialog window will appear, alerting you of the redemption status.

If the redemption is successful, the rewards can be claimed by opening Free Fire on your mobile device and navigating to the in-game mail section. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to be delivered, so you must patiently wait for their arrival.

Disclaimer: Due to the government's ban on the game, players in India should avoid downloading or even playing Free Fire. However, since FF MAX was not on the list of prohibited applications, gamers may continue to use it.

