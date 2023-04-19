Free Fire redeem codes today (April 19, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that has a large player base, many of whom fall into the free-to-play category and cannot spend money on diamonds to obtain in-game items. As a result, they hunt for ways to receive free rewards within the game.

There are several methods through which they can obtain exclusive cosmetics without paying any money, with redeem codes being one of the best options. The developers occasionally release these codes via the game's social media handles and during livestreams.

Interested players can claim redeem codes through the Rewards Redemption Site of the game to get rewards directly into their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and room cards (April 19, 2023)

You can employ these Free Fire redeem codes to earn free gun skins and room cards:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These redeem codes have unknown expiry and server restrictions, so they may not function for all users.

Process of employing Free Fire redeem codes

As mentioned above, the Rewards Redemption Site is the dedicated website where redeem codes can be utilized.

Below are the steps to use the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: To access the Rewards Redemption Site, use any web browser available on your mobile device. You can access the website directly by visiting this URL: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

You can complete the sign-in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You should complete the sign-in via the platform connected to your in-game account. You can use one of these methods: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

If you want to redeem rewards through the Rewards Redemption Site in Free Fire, you cannot use a guest account. You will be required to connect your account to one of the platforms first. To do so, go to the in-game settings and choose the platform you want to connect to.

Insert the redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste the required code and then press the Confirm button. Rewards for the redeem code will be deposited into your account once the process is completed successfully.

However, if the redemption process fails due to expiration or server restrictions, you will be unable to use the specific code and will have to wait for the release of the new ones.

Disclaimer: With the ban on Free Fire in India, players across the nation are advised not to play or download the game. Nonetheless, they are free to engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not suspended.

