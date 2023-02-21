Free Fire redeem codes today (February 21, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and characters

With most items in Free Fire requiring the expenditure of diamonds, free-to-play players are left in an awkward situation. Fortunately, the developers frequently release redeem codes, which are one of the finest methods to get free rewards in the battle royale title.

These redeem codes are made available through the social media handles of livestreams. Once players have found active ones, they can utilize them through the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards into their accounts.

They must also note that the redeem codes come with server restrictions. Thus, they can only end up utilizing codes that are accessible to their particular servers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins and characters (February 21, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below can be utilized for free rewards:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may or may not function for all users.

Using Free Fire redeem codes

Redeem codes are one of the finest methods to get free rewards. They are pretty simple to use, and you may follow the steps outlined below to use them:

Step 1: Utilize the required web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site on your mobile device.

Employ the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Proceed with the sign-in procedure using the platform connected to your in-game account. The options that are provided to you are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

With guest accounts not functioning on this particular website, you must link them to any available platform. Once the linking process ends, you will be able to make use of the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes.

Input the code into the field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, and you should input the necessary redeem code. It is essential to enter the code accurately to redeem it successfully.

Step 4: As part of the final step, use the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption procedure. A dialog box reading about the status will appear, and it will notify whether or not the process was successful.

In the event of a successful procedure, Garena will end up delivering the rewards of the code through the in-game mail section. Don't worry if the items arrive late since it may take up to 24 hours to send them to your Free Fire account.

Disclaimer: Since the government has imposed restrictions on Free Fire, players who belong to the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may continue to enjoy the MAXA version of the game as it was not named in the list of prohibited applications.

