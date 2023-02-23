Free Fire redeem codes today (February 23, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

The Free Fire community is mainly comprised of free-to-play players who cannot spend much money on the game. This has led to the popularity of redeem codes, which offer a range of items without any expenditure.

The FF developers release redeem codes through the official social media handles of the battle royale title. Once a new one is released, players must redeem it as soon as possible via the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (February 23, 2023)

Given below are the redeem codes that you can use to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The redeem codes in this article have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may not function for all players.

How to make use of Free Fire redeem codes

To make use of the redeem codes mentioned above, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Use a search engine on your device to access the Rewards Redemption Site.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and use the required log-in option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the log-in process using the platform linked to your Free Fire account. There are six platforms available on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, visit the in-game settings and link it to any one of the available platforms.

Step 3: Copy and paste a redeem code into the text field that will appear after you log in.

Enter the redeem code inside the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After checking the redeem code for errors, hit the “Confirm” button beneath the text field. A dialog box will appear, displaying whether the redemption occurred successfully.

Step 5: In the event of a successful redemption, Garena will send you the associated rewards via the in-game mail section. Be patient while waiting for their arrival, as the items may take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

If the redemption fails due to an error regarding server restrictions or expiration, that specific code will not work for you.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has imposed restrictions on the use of Free Fire, and players in the country are advised not to play the game. However, they can still enjoy the MAX version of the battle royale title since it isn’t on the list of prohibited applications.

