Free Fire redeem codes today (February 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

Due to their ability to provide free rewards, Free Fire redeem codes are highly sought after by the game’s community. These offerings, along with events, are the primary means by which users can get exclusive and premium in-game items at no cost.

To utilize the redeem codes, players must simply head to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure. However, they must also keep in mind that each code comes with a specific server restriction and validity period.

Check out the section below to find redeem codes for free rewards in Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and pets (February 28, 2023)

Here are the redeem codes to earn diamonds and pets in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: Free Fire redeem codes here possess unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may or may not function for all users.

Process of using redeem codes

As mentioned above, using redeem codes is possible through the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. You can follow the steps below to use the particular webpage and get the rewards directly into your Free Fire account.

Step 1: Get started by using a web browser and searching for the Rewards Redemption Site.

Proceed to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and then employ the login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you land on the website, use the required login option corresponding to your in-game ID. The developers have provided six distinct choices on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Due to guest accounts not working on the website, you will have to link them to become eligible to use the codes. You can complete the binding process by visiting the settings from within the game itself.

Place the redeem code into the text field and then hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You should now accurately insert the redeem code inside the text field that will show up on the screen. There should not be any typing errors made while entering the code.

Step 4: Complete the redemption procedure using the Confirm button below the text field. A pop-up box will soon emerge and convey the status of the process.

If the redemption is successful, you can visit the in-game mail section inside Free Fire to claim the different rewards. Usually, Garena will send the items from the code instantly. However, it can take up to 24 hours for them to get delivered, so you will have to wait patiently.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire prohibited in India, users from the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, the MAX version is still available since the government didn’t include it in the list of banned applications.

