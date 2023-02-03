Free Fire redeem codes today (February 3, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

The Free Fire community is always on the hunt for freebies in the game. This is where redeem codes come into play, offering users a wealth of rewards for very little effort.

Over the years, the use of redeem codes has become the go-to method to obtain in-game items for most players. These codes are frequently released for different servers and have a set period of validity, after which they expire.

Free Fire redeem codes to free pets and gloo wall skins (3 February 2023)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that offer free pets and gloo wall skins upon redemption:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed here may not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

The procedure of using redeem codes

Follow the instructions outlined below to complete the redemption procedure on the official Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Look for the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser available on your mobile device. To access it directly, you can click on this link.

After you have reached the specific website, employ the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have accessed the website, you must sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. The website offers these platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Those with guest accounts will have to link them to one of these platforms. This is because guest accounts aren’t valid on the website. This can be accomplished by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: You can copy a redeem code from the list above and paste it into the text field on your screen.

Hit the "Confirm" button upon entering the redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After the redeem code has been entered, you can tap the Confirm button. A dialog box will soon show up, giving you information on whether the redemption is successful.

If the redemption process goes well, you can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. You will have to be patient while awaiting their arrival since it can take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is prohibited in India due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in India must not download or play the battle royale title. However, they can play the MAX version of the game, given that it is not on the list of prohibited applications.

