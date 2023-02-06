Free Fire redeem codes today (February 6, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and characters

Players can purchase various cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire to enhance their gaming experience. However, since most items require diamonds, gamers usually resort to free alternatives like redeem codes.

These codes are made available through social media handles or livestreams of the battle royale title. Redeeming them is a simple process, and users can easily add the rewards to their account by completing the redemption on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Some of the rewards that individuals can receive include exclusive skins, weapons, pets, and many more. Nonetheless, redeem codes are usually available for a limited time, so players have to act fast to claim their rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free bundles and characters (6 February 2023)

Here are a few codes that players can use if they wish to get free bundles and characters in the battle royale title:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes specified above may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Redeeming Free Fire codes is easy and requires minimal effort. The steps below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Start by opening a web browser and searching for the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Use one of the six available options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the login procedure by utilizing the platform associated with your in-game account. You will be offered six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will have to link such accounts to any one of the associated platforms. The linking process can be performed by navigating to the in-game settings.

Place the redeem code into the text box and click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After you've logged in, insert the redeem code into the text box on the screen.

Step 4: You can complete the redemption process by clicking on the Confirm button. A dialog box mentioning whether or not the procedure was successful will appear on the screen.

You can easily claim rewards by accessing the in-game mail section if the redemption process is successful. However, if the server restricts the process or the code has expired, you must wait for other codes to become available.

Disclaimer: Because the government of India has banned Free Fire, Indian players must refrain from playing the game. They can, however, continue to use the MAX version since it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.

