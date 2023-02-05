Free Fire redeem codes today (February 5, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

Most players get excited when new redeem codes are released in Free Fire since they provide various in-game items for free. Garena has recently introduced a collection of redeem codes that offer the game's community a range of rewards, including gun skins, emotes, and other cosmetics.

Interested users who wish to utilize the codes must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Nonetheless, they should remember that not all codes may be functional due to server restrictions and expiration dates. As a result, individuals will only be able to use redeem codes that are valid and accessible on their particular servers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins (5 February 2023)

The following are the redeem codes to get diamonds and gun skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: Due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the codes provided here may or may not work for all players.

The process to get free rewards via Free Fire redeem codes

The method of using Free Fire redeem codes is pretty simple, and you may follow the steps that have been outlined below to complete the redemption:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. This is the official website created by Garena to enable the usage of redeem codes.

Step 2: After reaching the site, you must complete the login procedure using the platform associated with your in-game account. There are six options available for login: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Employ one of the six login options to complete the sign-in procedure (Image via Garena)

Please note that you cannot use a guest account on the Rewards Redemption Site. Consequently, if you have a guest account in the game, link it through the in-game settings.

Step 3: Upon completion of the login, input the redeem code in the text box and hit the Confirm button, which is present below the text bar.

Insert the code and then hit the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

A dialog box will appear to confirm whether or not the redemption process was successful.

Step 4: If the code validates, claim the rewards by opening Free Fire. Garena will deliver the items through the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

However, if the code does not work and an error message about server limitations or expiration appears, you will have to wait for the new codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Since the government of India has prohibited Free Fire, Indian players must refrain from playing the game. They can, however, continue to use the MAX version because the government did not include it in the list of restricted applications.

