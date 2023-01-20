Free Fire redeem codes today (January 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

An excellent way to earn free rewards in Free Fire is through the redeem codes. The developers release these codes occasionally, each consisting of 12 or 16 characters, comprising both numbers and letters.

To use redeem codes, gamers must resort to using the Rewards Redemption Site. For those unaware, it is a particular website established by Garena to enable the usage of the redeem codes.

Individuals should also know that the codes have expiry and server restrictions. Keeping this in mind, they will have to quickly use the codes for their servers before they expire.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and room cards (January 20, 2023)

The codes mentioned below will reward players with free items:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not function for all players due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Those who are unaware of the process of using the aforementioned redeem codes can check out the step-by-step guide provided below:

Step 1: The initial step is to use any web browser and navigate to the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site. Clicking on the link below will take you to the same:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and utilize any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, use the platform associated with your in-game FF ID to sign in. The website features six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest account holders will have to link their accounts to any of these platforms to become eligible to use the redeem codes. The process can be performed by visiting the in-game settings.

Carefully input the redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After your sign-in procedure has been completed successfully, insert the code into the text field, which will emerge on the screen. Do not make any typing errors while entering the code.

Step 4: Finish the process by hitting the “Confirm” button, which is prevalent beneath the text field where you enter the code.

If the dialog box on the screen notifies you of a successful redemption, you will receive the rewards in your account within 24 hours. You can claim them through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being prohibited in India, players who belong to the nation are advised not to download or play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. Regardless, they may engage in the MAX version since it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

