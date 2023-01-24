With new updates, the developers usually include various in-game items in Garena Free Fire. Among the new additions, cosmetics such as skins, costumes, and emotes are popular with most users.

However, because such items in the battle royale title require the expenditure of diamonds, not everyone will be able to obtain them. Fortunately, Garena gives out redeem codes, proven to be an excellent free alternative to getting exclusive and premium rewards.

After obtaining an active redeem code, players must go to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the process. Once done, the rewards will be sent to their accounts via the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and gun skins (January 24, 2023)

The following codes can be used by players to obtain free emotes and gun skins in Free Fire:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

Note: Due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for everyone.

Guide on using the Rewards Redemption Site

The following are the steps to use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Start the redemption process for the codes by heading to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. You can find it at https://reward.ff.garena.com/.

Utilize one of the six login options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Afterward, sign in with the platform related to your in-game FF account. The various login options available on the Rewards Redemption Site include Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Guest account holders will not be able to use the aforementioned redeem codes, which is why you will have to link such accounts. The linking process can be performed by navigating to the in-game settings.

Insert the redeem code carefully (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redeem code must be entered into the text box on the screen. You must be cautious and enter it accurately.

Step 4: Ultimately, click the Confirm button located beneath the text field. Once you complete this step, a dialog box will appear. Developers will provide the rewards associated with the code if the dialog box reads about a successful redemption.

Regretfully, if you receive an error message about expiry or a server restriction, the specific code will not work for you, and you will have to wait for new ones to become available.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is prohibited in India, players from the country are recommended not to download or play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. Regardless, they are permitted to use the MAX version because it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes