Free Fire redeem codes today (January 8, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Most players in Free Fire want to expand their in-game collections by obtaining rare and exclusive cosmetics. However, because the vast majority of gamers are free-to-play, they do not spend actual money collecting items in the title. Instead, they eagerly wait for opportunities to earn them free.

There are a lot of different methods that can be used to get rewards without spending Diamonds in the battle royale title. However, redeeming codes is arguably the easiest way to go. These codes are not difficult to use and have the ability to offer a wide range of unique items without requiring much effort on the user's part. A list of codes is provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Due to government limitations, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire or even downloading it onto their devices. Instead, users may play the game's MAX version, as it is not included among the banned applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and skins (January 8, 2023)

Given below are some redeem codes to get free rewards inside Free Fire:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

Note: The above-mentioned redeem codes might not work for all users due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions in place.

Detailed steps on using Free Fire redeem codes

Getting your hands on unique in-game goodies through redeem codes is pretty simple and requires only a few minutes. Detailed instructions for the complete process are provided below:

Step 1: To get started, proceed to the official Rewards Redemption Site associated with the battle royale title. This particular website can be accessed directly using this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Choose any one of the login methods from the six different ones offered (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, choose one login method from these options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. Then, sign in to your Free Fire account.

Guest profiles aren't supported by this redemption website, which is why those with such accounts need to link them to any of the aforementioned platforms. It is possible to complete the binding process from the in-game settings.

Upon entering the code into the text field, click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You'll be able to enter your redemption code into the designated text bar once you've signed in. Just insert it and hit the Confirm button. The redemption status will be displayed in a dialog box after you press the Confirm.

In the event that the redemption process is successful, you must head over to the in-game Mail system to get the rewards. The items will essentially be delivered within 24 hours, so you will have to wait patiently for them.

