Free Fire redeem codes today (July 29, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and pets

Free Fire redeem codes provide players with an excellent opportunity to get rewards at no cost. Upon redemption, they offer premium in-game items for free, like pets, costumes, skins, room cards, and more. For this reason, there tends to be a lot of excitement whenever Garena announces that it will release a new redeem code.

Players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use a redeem code. If the redemption is a success, they will receive the rewards in their in-game accounts via the mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 29, 2023)

Use the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to get free room cards and pets:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: These redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site makes it easy to use Free Fire redeem codes. Here are the simple steps that you can refer to when you decide to use an active redeem code on the website:

Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can find it at this link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The Rewards Redemption Site gives you access to six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, you will find six platforms that you can use to sign in (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter). Opt for the one linked to your in-game account.

You cannot use guest accounts for code redemption. According to Garena, such accounts must be linked to one of the platforms to become eligible. You can visit the in-game settings to link your guest account.

Step 3: Once you have logged in, the Rewards Redemption Site will display a text field where you can enter a redeem code.

You must enter the code into the text field without making any typing errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After entering an active redeem code, click on the “Confirm” button. If you see a dialog box stating successful redemption has taken place, you can open the game and claim the rewards from the mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players residing in the country should not download or play the game on their mobile phones. However, they can play the MAX version of the battle royale title since it is not banned.

