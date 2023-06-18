Free Fire redeem codes today (June 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

The use of redeem codes to gain freebies in Free Fire has become increasingly popular in the game's community. The developer regularly offers them on the battle royale title's official social media handles and during livestreams upon accomplishment of milestones. You can use these from the dedicated Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards in your account.

The prizes can essentially include anything from basic weapon loot crates to premium rewards like outfits and the game's currency - diamonds. Here are some codes you may use to get your hands on free rewards.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is blocked in India, players from the country are advised not to download or play the game. Nonetheless, they may play the MAX version that is not blocked in the country.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and vouchers (June 18, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that will provide you access to free pets and vouchers in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

E2F86ZREMK49

XFW4Z6Q882WY

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Note: The codes provided in the article may or may not work due to their expiration dates or server restrictions.

Procedure to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Here are some easy steps you may follow to receive the rewards in your account without any errors:

Step 1: After finding an active Free Fire redeem code, you must first access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

You may use this link to open the website directly.

Rewards Redemption Site offers you a total of six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log into your account after landing on the main page. You have six options to sign in, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, and more.

Guest-account holders cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, and must connect them to one of the platforms above. You can visit the in-game settings to complete the binding process.

You must accurately input the redeem code and then click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can subsequently paste the redeem code in the designated text field and then click the Confirm button to complete the process.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, informing you about the rewards. Click OK to continue.

You may finally claim the items from the inbox in the game. In case of unsuccessful redemption, a message informing you about the reason will appear on the screen.

