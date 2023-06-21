Free Fire redeem codes today (June 21, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

Diamonds are the primary currency utilized by Free Fire players to get their hands on exclusive cosmetics in the game. These must be purchased with real money, and many users cannot afford to acquire them. For such individuals, alternatives like redeem codes are useful options since they provide a wide range of premium in-game items.

Every code made available by Garena consists of 12 or 16 characters, and using them requires gamers to carry out the redemption procedure on the official Rewards Redemption Site. Nonetheless, they must note that these codes have server restrictions and a temporary validity period.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and gloo wall skins (June 21, 2023)

Following are Free Fire redeem codes that give you access to free diamonds and gloo wall skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The aforementioned codes come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Steps to use redeem codes

The process of using redeem codes does not require a lot of effort, and you can do so via the official Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale game. Listed below are the exact steps that you can follow:

Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en or manually search for the Rewards Redemption Site using a search engine.

You have six login options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Utilize the necessary login option of the six available ones (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter). You must use the platform that is connected to your in-game account.

You cannot use guest accounts on the official Rewards Redemption Site. Those with guest accounts will be required to bind them before proceeding with the redemption process.

Hit Confirm after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Place the redeem code inside the text box that appears and hit the Confirm button. Make sure you enter the code accurately and avoid typos.

If the redemption is successful, the rewards associated with the code will be deposited into your account. You will then be able to retrieve them through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: A ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, which is why players residing in the country are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. They are, however, allowed to engage in the MAX variant as it was not prohibited in the nation.

