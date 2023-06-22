Free Fire redeem codes today (June 22, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and costume bundles

Free Fire players are always looking to get free rewards from redeem codes. These codes are the best way to acquire a wide range of in-game items without having to spend real money to acquire diamonds. Apart from featuring diverse rewards, using redeem codes is very easy, and you can quickly perform the redemption procedure using the Rewards Redemption Site.
After a successful redemption, Garena generally delivers the items associated with the code to your in-game account within 24 hours. Check out a list of codes for free gun skins and costumes in the section below.
Disclaimer: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire due to the ban that has been imposed on the battle royale title. However, they can continue playing the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited in the nation.
Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and costume bundles (June 22, 2023)
The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you free gun skins and costume bundles:
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- HNC95435FAGJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
Note: Due to the ambiguous expiry dates and server restrictions of the aforementioned codes, they may not function for everyone.
Guide on how to use redeem codes
The special Rewards Redemption Site allows you to use redeem codes and get free rewards in your in-game account. Here are the steps you can follow to complete the procedure:
Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform connected to your in-game ID. The login options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Step 2: Accurately enter the redeem code in the text box. You should consider copying and pasting the code to avoid typing errors.
Step 3: Press the Confirm button beneath the text box into which you entered the code. A dialog box will appear, displaying the status of the redemption.
Step 4: If the Free Fire redeem code has been redeemed successfully, you can then open the game and navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.
You must keep in mind that those with guest accounts cannot claim redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. You can bind your guest account to any one of the platforms from the in-game settings to use the website.
