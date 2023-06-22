Free Fire redeem codes today (June 22, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and costume bundles

Free Fire players are always looking to get free rewards from redeem codes. These codes are the best way to acquire a wide range of in-game items without having to spend real money to acquire diamonds. Apart from featuring diverse rewards, using redeem codes is very easy, and you can quickly perform the redemption procedure using the Rewards Redemption Site.

After a successful redemption, Garena generally delivers the items associated with the code to your in-game account within 24 hours. Check out a list of codes for free gun skins and costumes in the section below.

Disclaimer: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire due to the ban that has been imposed on the battle royale title. However, they can continue playing the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited in the nation.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and costume bundles (June 22, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you free gun skins and costume bundles:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW3D28VZD6

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: Due to the ambiguous expiry dates and server restrictions of the aforementioned codes, they may not function for everyone.

Guide on how to use redeem codes

The special Rewards Redemption Site allows you to use redeem codes and get free rewards in your in-game account. Here are the steps you can follow to complete the procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform connected to your in-game ID. The login options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You have six login options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Accurately enter the redeem code in the text box. You should consider copying and pasting the code to avoid typing errors.

Step 3: Press the Confirm button beneath the text box into which you entered the code. A dialog box will appear, displaying the status of the redemption.

Click the Confirm button after you enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the Free Fire redeem code has been redeemed successfully, you can then open the game and navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

You must keep in mind that those with guest accounts cannot claim redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. You can bind your guest account to any one of the platforms from the in-game settings to use the website.

