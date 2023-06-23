Free Fire redeem codes today (June 23, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and emotes

There are plenty of free-to-play users in the Free Fire community, and they generally rely on methods like events, redeem codes, and more to acquire free rewards in the game. Among all the available alternatives, redeem codes are the best option since the quality of items they provide is generally better, and they also require minimal effort to obtain.

You can enter active codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site after you sign in to your account. After the process ends successfully, Garena will deposit the rewards associated with the code within a span of 24 hours.

Disclaimer: A ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, so players from the country should not play or even download the game. However, they can continue enjoying the MAX variant of the battle royale title as it was not prohibited in the nation.

Free Fire redeem codes for pets and emotes (June 23, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes below offer free pets and emotes in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Since the codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for all players.

How to use redeem codes

Using redeem codes is effortless, and the Rewards Redemption Site has streamlined the entire procedure. If you are unaware of the exact steps, you can follow the ones specified below:

Step 1: Get going by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Rewards Redemption Site has six options to login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon landing there, six login options will emerge, and you must select the platform that your account is linked to. Options offered on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest account holders will need to link their accounts to any one of the platforms above if they wish to employ redeem codes. In case you own a guest account, go to the in-game settings and bind it.

Step 3: A text box will appear after you sign in, and you can type the redeem code there.

Hit the Confirm button once you enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button to complete the procedure. You will soon see the redemption status in a dialog box that pops up.

Upon completing the process, you will receive the rewards in your account, and you can claim them from the in-game mail.

