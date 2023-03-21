Free Fire redeem codes today (March 21, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and room cards

Due to the frequent release of Free Fire redeem codes by Garena, it is now easier than ever to obtain items in the game at no cost. These codes are often made available through the battle royale title’s social media handles or livestreams.

Players interested in using redeem codes must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They have to log in to the website and enter a valid redeem code to get the rewards associated with it. After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to their in-game accounts within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 21, 2023)

You can use the redeem codes below to get your hands on diamonds and room cards at no cost:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes are subject to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates, so they may not work for all users.

How to get free rewards using redeem codes

Listed below are the steps you can follow to use the Rewards Redemption Site to get free rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. You can directly access the website by clicking on this link.

Use a platform to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using a platform that is linked to your Free Fire account. The platforms available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. They must be linked to a platform available on the website. You can link the two via the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Step 3: Type a redeem code in the text field on the screen. To avoid any errors, you are advised to copy a redeem code and paste it into the provided space.

Click on the "Confirm" button once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will tell you whether or not the redemption went smoothly.

If the dialog box says it's a successful redemption, you can navigate to the in-game mail section and claim the rewards associated with the redeem code you entered.

Disclaimer: Players in India must not play or download Free Fire on their mobile devices, as it is prohibited in the country. However, since the MAX version is not among the banned applications, it can still be played.

