Free Fire redeem codes today (March 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Players primarily resort to events and redeem codes to receive free rewards in Free Fire. Both methods have become popular in the game’s community, and developers frequently release new offerings to satiate the playerbase.

Of these two methods, redeem codes are given the most attention whenever they are released due to their ability to offer exclusive rewards without any effort. To utilize one, players have to complete a simple process on the game’s Rewards Redemption Site.

A list of codes to get skins and room cards is offered below.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins and room cards (March 26, 2023)

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes offered below to receive free skins and room cards:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes above may or may not function due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

The process to redeem codes can be completed via the Rewards Redemption Site, and you can follow the steps below if you aren't familiar with it:

Step 1: First, you must reach the Rewards Redemption Site by employing a web browser on your device. You may click here to visit the website.

Use the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, you must subsequently log in via one of the six available platforms, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. You should use the one that is associated with your in-game account.

Remember that guest accounts aren’t an option on the Rewards Redemption Site. Thus, you must link them to make them eligible for the redemption procedure.

Step 3: Paste the redeem code into the text field after you have completed the login process.

Paste the code and then click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon entering the code, click the Confirm button to proceed with the code’s redemption. A dialog box with information about the status will appear on the screen shortly.

If the dialog box informs you about a successful redemption, you will receive the rewards in your account within 24 hours and will be able to collect them from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and players residing in the nation are advised to stay away from the game. Meanwhile, since the MAX version wasn’t among the suspended applications, it can still be enjoyed.

