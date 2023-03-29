Free Fire redeem codes today (March 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

The Free Fire community is constantly seeking ways to obtain free rewards, especially free-to-play players who want to expand their collections. Fortunately, redeem codes provide an excellent opportunity to obtain exclusive items at no cost.

The developers regularly release these codes through the game’s social media handles or live streams. To redeem them, players need to use the Rewards Redemption Site, which allows them to obtain rewards directly into their accounts.

However, players should be aware of the codes’ expiration dates and server restrictions to ensure that they can use them successfully before they expire.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins (March 29, 2023)

You can utilize the following redeem codes to receive pets and gloo wall skins in the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The redeem codes feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for all users.

How to use redeem codes

Follow the steps outlined below to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards on your Free Fire account:

Step 1: After reaching the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser, you must log in using one of the six login options. The options provided on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Rewards Redemption Site features six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once your login is done, enter the redeem code in the text box on the screen. It would be best to copy and paste the code to avoid typing errors.

Step 3: Next, click on the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption process. A dialog box will appear and will display the redemption status.

Click the Confirm button once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption procedure goes well, you can claim the rewards. They will be delivered to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

It's essential to note that guest accounts aren’t available as an option on the Rewards Redemption Site. Therefore, players with guest accounts must first link their accounts using the in-game settings tab and then follow the steps outlined above to redeem the codes and obtain rewards.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has prohibited Free Fire, so players residing in the country are recommended to avoid playing the game. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant as it is not one of the prohibited applications.

