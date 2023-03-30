Free Fire redeem codes today (March 30, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and bundles

The in-game store in Free Fire offers an array of exclusive items that players can acquire to expand their collections. However, to get them, they will have to spend money on buying diamonds, the battle royale title's currency.

Since spending real money isn't always feasible, free methods like redeem codes come to players' rescue. These particular offerings possess the ability to give away free rewards, sometimes even including diamonds.

However, remember that every code made available by the developer has a short expiry period and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes to get diamonds and bundles (March 30, 2023)

You can utilize the following Free Fire redeem codes to receive free diamonds and bundles in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Note: The aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes might not be functional for all users due to their uncertain expiration dates and server limitations.

Process of using redeem codes

Once you have an active code in your possession, you may follow the steps outlined below to use the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the free rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. Here's a link to the webpage.

Use the required login option on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must subsequently use the platform connected to your in-game account to sign in to the website. The featured options are Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

If you have a guest account, you won't be able to employ the codes and will have to link the profiles to become eligible. You can connect such accounts by going to the in-game settings.

Step 3: After the login ends, you can type the redeem code into the text field on the screen. Ensure you don't make any typing errors while entering the code.

Once the code is entered, you can click "Confirm" to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The redemption process will finally be concluded by clicking the Confirm button. A dialog box will emerge, and it will tell you about the redemption status of the code that you have entered.

If the process is successful, you will receive the rewards in your account within 24 hours, and you can claim them by navigating to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid playing Free Fire as the game is prohibited in the country. Since the MAX version was not suspended, they can play it.

