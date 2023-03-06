Free Fire redeem codes today (March 6, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

In-game cosmetics are in high demand in Garena Free Fire, with many players willing to spend their own money to acquire them. However, there are also several free alternatives available, such as redeem codes, which provide the game's community with a variety of cosmetic items.

For those who may not know, redeem codes are unique codes made available by Garena for the different servers of the game. Using these codes on the Rewards Redemption Site can provide players with a range of distinct rewards, including pets and vouchers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and vouchers (March 6, 2023)

The various redeem codes that you can use to get free rewards in Free Fire are as follows:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: Free Fire redeem codes may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes

As mentioned above, you must use the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem codes. If you aren’t aware of the specific procedure for employing the codes, you can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the game’s Rewards Redemption Site through any web browser you have available on your device.

There are six login options present on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, use the platform associated with your in-game account to complete the login process. The website features six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts are not available as a platform, you will need to connect such accounts to any of the available platforms. To link your guest account, you can navigate to the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Step 3: Once you have logged in without errors, insert the redeem code in the relevant text box. You must enter the code accurately and avoid typing errors.

Click the "Confirm" button after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the Confirm button. A dialog box will soon notify you of whether the redemption was successful.

If the procedure is successful, you will receive the rewards for the codes within 24 hours. Garena will send them via the in-game mail section, and you must patiently wait for them to arrive.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players from the country are advised against playing or downloading the game on their mobile devices. They can enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since the government did not include it on the list of prohibited applications.

